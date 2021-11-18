Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.9% over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
