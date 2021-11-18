Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.9% over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.