B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 600 ($7.84).

BME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 584 ($7.63).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 586.80 ($7.67) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 588.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 571.08. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

