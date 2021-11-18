BMO Capital Markets Trims Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Target Price to C$9.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

OTCMKTS RLLMF traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.61. 3,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

