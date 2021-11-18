BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:zwb)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$21.76 and last traded at C$21.79. 132,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 127,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th.

