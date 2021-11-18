Boltwood Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR opened at $131.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $133.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.