Boltwood Capital Management Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Caterpillar by 284.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $202.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.71 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.22 and a 200 day moving average of $213.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

