Boltwood Capital Management Has $607,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $167.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.01 and a 1 year high of $168.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.