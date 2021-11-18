Boltwood Capital Management Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Adobe by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 20,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.54.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $670.67 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $319.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

