Boltwood Capital Management Sells 540 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.6% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $245.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.84. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $255.22. The firm has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.95.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

