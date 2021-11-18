BOOM Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BOOM has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $3.19 million and $60,310.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00047462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00225053 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010948 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,463,673 coins and its circulating supply is 778,432,940 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.