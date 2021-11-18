Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Shares Down 2%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) shares dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 1,036 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14.

About Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF)

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

