BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 386.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.80 ($5.05).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

BP stock opened at GBX 342 ($4.47) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 337.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 318.52. The company has a market cap of £68.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 239.60 ($3.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. BP’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 90 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £309.60 ($404.49). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £371.70 ($485.63). Insiders have purchased a total of 322 shares of company stock valued at $105,595 in the last quarter.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

