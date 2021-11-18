Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 227.5% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BNTGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

BNTGY stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

