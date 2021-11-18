Brent Billinger Sells 1,260 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sanmina by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $4,548,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sanmina by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.