Brent Billinger Sells 1,260 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SANM stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.