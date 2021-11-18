British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.24) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,586.56 ($46.86).
BATS stock opened at GBX 2,574.50 ($33.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,601.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,700.39. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($32.38) and a one year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The stock has a market cap of £59.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
