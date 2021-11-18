British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.24) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,586.56 ($46.86).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,574.50 ($33.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,601.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,700.39. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($32.38) and a one year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The stock has a market cap of £59.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.