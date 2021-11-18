British Land (LON:BLND) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 618 ($8.07) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, October 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 507.57 ($6.63).

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 531.20 ($6.94) on Wednesday. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The stock has a market cap of £4.92 billion and a PE ratio of -4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 502.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 511.83.

In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81). Also, insider Mark Aedy purchased 848 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

