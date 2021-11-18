Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $469,300 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

