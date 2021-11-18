Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $571.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,377. The stock has a market cap of $235.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.35 and a fifty-two week high of $571.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $515.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

