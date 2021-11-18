Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.53. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 65,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 55,526 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRS traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.