Brokerages Anticipate Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Celsion reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Celsion during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Celsion by 185.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 31,846 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Celsion during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.88. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.