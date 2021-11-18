Brokerages Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.42. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.09. 6,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,007. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $58,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $56,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,176 shares of company stock worth $3,991,730. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,066,000. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $5,813,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 177.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $570,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

