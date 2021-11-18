Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. North American Construction Group posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $454.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,147 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 65.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 330,417 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

