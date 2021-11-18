Brokerages Anticipate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,445,000 after acquiring an additional 738,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WesBanco by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after acquiring an additional 299,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after acquiring an additional 259,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WesBanco by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,475 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

