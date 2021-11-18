Brokerages Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 917.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 287.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.84. 111,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

