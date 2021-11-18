Brokerages Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,224. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.40.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.