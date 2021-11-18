Brokerages Expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. ArcBest reported sales of $816.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upped their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.15.

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.74. 518,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,114. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.