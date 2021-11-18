Brokerages Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. Camtek reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CAMT traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.92. 68,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,730. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.52. Camtek has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 6.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

