Brokerages Expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

DNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $116,000.

DNA stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 6,790,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

