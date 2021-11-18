Brokerages Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.54 Million

Brokerages expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report sales of $29.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.23 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $24.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $114.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.97 million to $116.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $126.06 million, with estimates ranging from $113.85 million to $139.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMRE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 94,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 35,872 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 46,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 18.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 240,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,430. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

