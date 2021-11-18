Brokerages Set Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target at $29.00

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.30.

A number of analysts have commented on AVYA shares. Barclays lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

AVYA stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. 783,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,976. Avaya has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 6.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in Avaya by 112.2% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 163.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 397,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 246,553 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its position in Avaya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

