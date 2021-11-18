Brokerages Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Target Price at $273.63

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.63.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $249.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $226.15 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day moving average is $246.89.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

