Brokerages Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price at $128.22

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $112.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.48.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

