Brokerages Set Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) PT at $45.09

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.16. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

