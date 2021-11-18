Brokerages Set Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) PT at $47.67

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $21.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 99,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 209,101 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 934,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

