Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Price Target at GBX 292.50

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 292.50 ($3.82).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MONY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of MONY stock traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 208.50 ($2.72). The stock had a trading volume of 630,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.08. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

