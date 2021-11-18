Brokerages Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price at $36.42

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $307,955,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,937 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,716,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Playtika by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,624,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 954,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playtika stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,761. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49. Playtika has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

