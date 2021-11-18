Brokerages Set Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Target Price at $8.25

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAWLF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAWLF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 17,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,765. Shawcor has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

