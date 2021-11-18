Brokerages Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT at $47.17

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after buying an additional 22,608,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,162,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRY opened at $51.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 3.00. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

