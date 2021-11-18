Brokerages Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Target Price at $74.21

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.21.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $84,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Transcat by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Transcat by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

TRNS stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.56. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. Transcat has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

