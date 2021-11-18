Brokers Issue Forecasts for 89bio, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 89bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn ($4.71) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.05). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.28) EPS.

ETNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

ETNB opened at $16.36 on Thursday. 89bio has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a current ratio of 8.42.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in 89bio by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

