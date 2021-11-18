Brokers Issue Forecasts for Icosavax Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Icosavax in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.82) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.39). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price on the stock.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.81).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ICVX stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40. Icosavax has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

