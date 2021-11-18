Brokers Issue Forecasts for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,579,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

