Brokers Offer Predictions for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.94 EPS.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VAC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Shares of VAC opened at $168.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.02 and a beta of 2.37.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,671,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,023,000 after purchasing an additional 88,741 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,928,000 after purchasing an additional 368,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,455,000 after purchasing an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.