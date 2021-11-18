Brokers Set Expectations for Akumin Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Akumin in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Akumin alerts:

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AKU stock opened at C$2.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.26. Akumin has a 12 month low of C$2.10 and a 12 month high of C$4.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.08.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.