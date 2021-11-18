Brokers Set Expectations for Tyson Foods, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after purchasing an additional 364,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.