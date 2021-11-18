Brokers Set Expectations for Virios Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.21) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.41).

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.21.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRI opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38. Virios Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.