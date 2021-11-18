Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given New $67.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,737. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after buying an additional 2,132,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,244,000 after buying an additional 973,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,950,000 after buying an additional 759,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,147,000 after buying an additional 704,158 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after buying an additional 684,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

