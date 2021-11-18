Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.040-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRKS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.25.

BRKS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.55. 484,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,867. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $323,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,182 shares of company stock worth $2,817,952. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

