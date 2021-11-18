Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Brother Industries stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $47.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.