Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Brother Industries stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $47.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

