Bryan Tucker Sells 5,755 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bryan Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of Aviat Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $189,569.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.01. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

